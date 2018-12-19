Image copyright RAF Image caption Prince Williams worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot from 2010

Security at an RAF base was so bad while Prince William was there that there was the risk of a terrorist attack, a former sergeant has claimed.

But when David Wyn Rowlands, a former guard at RAF Valley in Anglesey, tried to raise standards, he said he was victimised by lower-ranking colleagues.

Mr Rowlands claims they intentionally tried to reactivate his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The MoD said the allegations were investigated and resolved at the time.

Booby-trapped phone

In 2010, when Prince William was stationed at RAF Valley working as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, security standards had slipped, Mr Rowlands claimed, although the prince had his own security arrangements.

Mr Rowlands, from Holyhead, said that on more than one occasion, his team were put on a high state of alert after receiving intelligence that "interested people" had been spotted near the base.

In spite of this, he said that sleeping on sentry duty was "common" and when he punished lower ranking colleagues, they would "take it out" on him.

He claimed these colleagues damaged his car, defaced pictures and documents and made loud noises near him, in an attempt to trigger the post traumatic stress disorder he had suffered earlier in his military career.

On one occasion, Mr Rowlands claimed they booby-trapped his phone so that when he answered, a loud bang was set off.

Image caption David Wyn Rowlands said lower-ranking colleagues would take out their frustrations on him

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that "bullying and harassment have no place in the armed forces and will not be tolerated".

Mr Rowlands joined the Military Provost Guard Service after a 22-year career in the Welsh Guards and Parachute Regiment, serving in the Falklands and Northern Ireland.

In 2010 he said the "ethos and command structure" at the base had also "broken down".

When he complained to his superiors, he said he was not supported and was instead put on paid leave and not allowed to return to work.

He said he was later threatened with disciplinary action by his managers who tried to transfer him to another RAF base more than 100 miles away.

Image caption Mr Rowlands served in the Falklands and Northern Ireland

Mr Rowlands said he made 15 complaints in three years. Eventually, he suffered a nervous breakdown and was medically discharged.

A tribunal ruled that he had suffered mental illness and depression, predominantly caused by his service.

An MoD spokesperson said that "allegations of security failings were investigated and resolved at the time".