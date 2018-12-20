Image caption Performance at Wrexham Maelor and Glan Clwyd A&E has improved in recent months but remains challenging

Figures continue to show a big difference between the worst and best-performing A&E, with significant challenges remaining in north east Wales, according to new figures.

Only 55.9% of patients in Wrexham Maelor Hospital and 60.3% in Glan Clwyd spent less than four hours in the A&E.

The NHS Wales target is 95%.

In September, the Welsh Government said it was giving extra funds to help both hospitals in advance of winter.

Although their performance has gradually improved in recent months, it continues to be way below the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff (84.9%) and Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant (84.9%).

Overall across Wales there was almost no change in the performance of A&E and urgent care departments between October (80.0%) and November (80.1%) against the four-hour waiting time target.

But the figures show fewer patients turned up in A&E during the month and performance was slightly worse than the same time last year.

12-hour improvement

The overall figures for November showed a distinct short-term reduction in the number of patients spending more than 12 hours in Welsh A&E departments.

The number of people in this bracket was 3,560 - a fall of 401 patients compared with October.

But the Welsh Government targets state nobody should spend more than 12 hours in A&E - and neither of the two main A&E targets have been met in Wales since they were introduced.

The latest statistics also showed: