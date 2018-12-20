Wrexham Maelor and Glan Clwyd A&E challenges continue
Figures continue to show a big difference between the worst and best-performing A&E, with significant challenges remaining in north east Wales, according to new figures.
Only 55.9% of patients in Wrexham Maelor Hospital and 60.3% in Glan Clwyd spent less than four hours in the A&E.
The NHS Wales target is 95%.
In September, the Welsh Government said it was giving extra funds to help both hospitals in advance of winter.
Although their performance has gradually improved in recent months, it continues to be way below the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff (84.9%) and Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant (84.9%).
Overall across Wales there was almost no change in the performance of A&E and urgent care departments between October (80.0%) and November (80.1%) against the four-hour waiting time target.
But the figures show fewer patients turned up in A&E during the month and performance was slightly worse than the same time last year.
12-hour improvement
The overall figures for November showed a distinct short-term reduction in the number of patients spending more than 12 hours in Welsh A&E departments.
The number of people in this bracket was 3,560 - a fall of 401 patients compared with October.
But the Welsh Government targets state nobody should spend more than 12 hours in A&E - and neither of the two main A&E targets have been met in Wales since they were introduced.
The latest statistics also showed:
- The average number of daily calls to the ambulance service increased in November.
- The percentage of "red calls" receiving an emergency response within eight minutes met the target but was lower than in October.
- The number of patients waiting longer than the target time for diagnostic tests fell by just under a third in October, whereas those waiting longer than the target time for therapy services increased a little.
- Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) performance continued to improve.
- The percentage of patients starting treatment within target time for cancer increased for patients on the urgent pathway. Performance decreased slightly for those not on the urgent pathway but was close to target.
- The number of "delayed transfers of care" out of hospitals increased to the highest since November 2016.