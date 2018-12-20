Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Damian John Hill, 39, died from his injuries in hospital

Two drug addicts have been given life sentences for murdering a man on the day before his 40th birthday

Damian John Hill was stabbed through the heart in Oakfield Street, Cardiff, following a drugs deal in the early hours of 27 May.

Kalib Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 35, were convicted of murder following a four-week trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Facey's minimum term was 25 years while McDonagh will serve at least 20 years.

Jurors were told that Facey and McDonagh had gone to meet "drugs runner" Mr Hill in the Roath area of the city at around 02:00 BST in the hope to buy drugs.

After McDonagh arranged the meeting, Facey armed himself with a large kitchen knife and bread knife.

A "fast and violent" attack then followed, which left Mr Hill with six wounds - one 14cm and one through his heart and his lung - before he crawled into a garden and cried for help.

Image caption Both Kalib Facey (right) and Philomena McDonagh began using drugs from an early age, a court heard

A court heard that after the robbery, Mr Hill would have "been aware" for about 40 minutes that he was going to die.

Before handing Facey and McDonagh life sentences, Mrs Justice Simler said: "Drugs have ended one life but have harmed many others.

"This was a needless, senseless death."

Mr Hill's family said his murder had left them completely devastated.

Aunt Dot Patterson said her nephew had "put his demons behind him" after turning to drugs following the death of his parents.

And uncle Robert Patterson said the family lived through "every detail of the terrible, frenzied murder" at the trial and "will never get over it".

South Wales Police said the case showed the devastating effect knife crime can cause.

Detective Inspector Debbie Zeraschi: "Those who carry knives should think about their actions and the potential consequences."