One of the first mass-produced Christmas trees which stayed in a family for 80 years has been sold at auction for £280.

Steve Rose, 74, felt it was time to say a fond farewell to the tree which he remembers his parents decorating at the family home in Markham, near Caerphilly, from 1937 onwards.

In true Christmas spirit, he will be donating the proceeds to the homeless.

"I've got a nice house, I don't need anything," he said.

Mr Rose added: "I don't like seeing people on the streets, especially at Christmas.

"So, I've decided to give the money to The Greater Manchester Mayor's Homelessness Fund."

Mr Rose, who has lived in Syston, Leicestershire for more than 50 years, said he decided to part with the tree, which comes with lights and baubles, because he has no children to leave them to.

"It was our main family tree for years and I remember my mum putting it up every Christmas. I've had it all my life," he added.

"Christmas was not an extravagant affair when I was growing up. You'd get a Christmas sock and inside it was a tangerine, nuts, some loose change and small presents.

"It was very simple but enjoyable."

The tree, together with Mr Rose's vintage baubles and Pifco Christmas tree lights, sold to London-based artist Eloise Moody at an auction held in Staffordshire this week.

It will feature in a project called Remember Me which is about belongings of significance owned by people who are last in the family line.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "We're delighted Mr Rose has decided to donate the money from its sale to a fantastic homeless charity - his Christmas spirit and kindness shine bright."