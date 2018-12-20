Image caption Police are appealing for information

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Pwllheli.

Officers were called to the A499 just after 09:00 GMT following reports of a crash involving a Mini Cooper and an Audi A3.

A 17-year-old man has been airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and a woman has been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The road remains closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police's roads policing unit said: "Anybody who may have witnessed the Mini Cooper being driven along the A499 prior to the collision is asked to come forward.

"We are also appealing to anybody who may have dashcam footage to contact us."