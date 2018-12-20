Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Keith Cass says his funeral will include a comedian, a band and dancing

A man with terminal cancer is selling tickets to his own funeral in order to raise money for charity.

Keith Cass, 72, from Cardiff, was diagnosed with prostate cancer 12 years ago, which has now spread to his bones, including his ribs, hips and spine.

Mr Cass aims to raise £500,000 from ticket sales to the event, which he says will be the "best and most different funeral".

Tickets go on sale for the funeral next year.

Retired businessman Mr Cass, who turned fundraiser after his diagnosis, said: "I remember when I was diagnosed and I thought that my time was up. I thought my life had gone.

"My thoughts were that I would never see another birthday and never see another Christmas. My three-year-old grandson will not remember me.

"But really it was just beginning."

Image copyright Gale Jolly/Geograph Image caption Mr Cass's funeral will take place at the Manor Parc Hotel near Thornhill

Mr Cass set up the Red Sock charity in 2007 and was rewarded for his fundraising efforts with an MBE which was presented to him by Prince Charles.

He added: "It was an honour meeting Prince Charles and his parting words to me were: 'I'm so pleased you are still alive'."

There will be 500 tickets on sale for the funeral, with varying prices and food ranging from lobster and champagne to beer and crisps.

"After the ceremony there will be a hot meal for everyone along with a comedian and a band. There will also be dancing," Mr Cass said.

"I want everyone to go away sailing. I want them to go away and say: 'Keith made a difference'."