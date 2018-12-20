Image copyright Google Image caption Holywell high street was made "traffic free" in 1992

Traders in a north Wales town could "lose business that's just come back," according to a local business leader.

Holywell High Street in Flintshire was the Wales runner up in the 2018 Great British High Street awards after removing a 'traffic-free zone' which had been in place since 1992.

The temporary measure ends this month due to a lack of funding.

The Welsh Government said: "On this occasion the application for funding did not score as highly as others."

Flintshire County Council and local businesses are calling to reintroduce vehicles permanently as they claim it has had such a positive impact on the area.

The head of the Holywell Business group Russell Warburton, 57 said: "We've had such a positive reaction ever since the street reopened for cars to access. It's becoming a community again."

But the council said that the existing road is not suitable for a "permanently trafficked arrangement", and work will need to be carried out.

Image copyright Google Image caption Holywell High street was "highly commended" in the Great British High Street Awards 2018

After the Welsh Government decided not to fund the project, the council are having to look for other ways of funding the work.

As a result, the road will return to a pedestrian zone on 1 January 2019.

Mr Warburton said: "To be let down like this is tragic. Owners are telling me that they won't be able to last another six months with the changes."

The Welsh Government said: "A meeting has been arranged with Flintshire County Council for early January to determine if there are other potential funding streams that could support the aspirations for the scheme."