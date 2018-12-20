Image copyright DARNTONB3/Ceredigion council Image caption A new venue could cost up to £4.5m - while improvements at the current site would be about £1.5m

A theatre could become a "powerhouse to energise the cultural economy", according to a report to Ceredigion councillors.

Theatr Felinfach, in the Aeron Valley, near Lampeter, could be relocated to the site of a new area school - at the cost of up to £4.5m.

A second option is to spend £1.5m refurbishing the current building.

Ceredigion council's cabinet has been asked to launch a public consultation on the proposals in the new year.

The moved followed the latest feasibility study into plans for the theatre, being considered by the council's learning communities overview and scrutiny committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The study said a new build could be "used to form the basis of a development project and a capital application to the Arts Council for Wales and other potential sources of financial support."

The scrutiny committee backed the new build option, with Ciliau Aeron councillor Marc Davies telling members: "We have to be ambitious as an authority."