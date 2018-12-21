Image copyright Google Image caption The man accused of murder is from Miskin Road in Trealaw

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 46-year-old woman in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The 51-year-old from Miskin Road in Trealaw, Tonypandy was arrested on 19 December.

He has been charged with the murder of a woman, 46, also from the Trealaw area and will appear before magistrates.

South Wales Police said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and officers have not yet named the woman.