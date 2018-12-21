Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Edward Harris and Natalie Parsons

A couple who turned their Cardiff home into a "bomb-making factory" have been jailed for making home-made explosives.

Edward Harris, 27, admitted making and possessing explosive substances and having information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terror.

Natalie Parsons, 51, also admitted to possessing explosives, but denied having terrorist material.

Harris was sentenced to five years in prison at the Old Bailey, and Parsons will serve two years.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, said the couple's home at Archer Crescent, in Ely, Cardiff, was "more akin to a bomb-making factory than a residential property".

Harris was on the autistic spectrum and had a "persistent" interest in explosives, the court heard.

Image caption Police found explosives during a raid of a property in August

Counter-terrorism police searched the couple's home in August after a tip-off.

Harris told police: "There is something in the fridge. When you set it alight, it goes 'poof'."

Officers uncovered explosives TATP (triacetone triperoxide) - known as Mother of Satan - and HMTD (Hexamethylene Triperoxide Diamine).

They also found bomb-making manuals titled Improvised Munitions Handbook, Home Workshop for Explosives and Preparatory Manual for Explosives.

Harris told police he had experimented with explosives "out of curiosity" and that he and his partner had a heroin habit.

Harris admitted to two counts of possession of explosives, two counts of manufacture and four counts of possession of a document containing information useful to terrorism.

Parsons pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of explosives but denied charges relating to the bomb-making literature.