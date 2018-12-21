Image caption Mary and Ieuan Williams are living in a caravan next to their home

Four families whose properties were damaged in floods caused by Storm Callum will not be in their homes for Christmas.

The heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Pont Tyweli near Llandysul in Ceredigion in October.

Mary and Ieuan Williams are living in a caravan next to their home while plastering and building work continues.

Ms Williams said she did not plan to keep sentimental things anymore, after losing pictures and recipe books.

"It's little things that you miss more than anything," she said.

"I'm not going to keep anything sentimental anymore, just what's necessary and that'll be it."

Ms Williams and her husband are going to their daughter's home for Christmas as it is too difficult to cook a full festive meal in the caravan.

The couple hopes to be able to move back into their home by February.

Image caption Ms Williams said she would not keep sentimental things anymore

Pont Tyweli has been supported by fundraising - included two concerts - which has seen more than £4,000 going to help those affected.

One of the organisers, Meinir Davies, said the response had been "fantastic."

"The trauma and the emotional heartbreak that storm Callum did a couple of months ago was absolutely awful," she said.

"There was a sense of loss in the village and we just needed things to come back together."

Image caption Councillor Linda Evans praised the support given to those affected

Councillor for Llanfihangel-ar-Arth, Linda Evans, said things were not back to normal in the area, but praised the way those affected had been supported.

"Behind everything that's bad there's always something good," she said.