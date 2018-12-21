Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at a flat on Peibio Close, Holyhead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 52-year-old woman from Anglesey.

Her body was found at a flat on Peibio Close, Holyhead, just after 14:00 GMT on Thursday, North Wales Police is investigating the circumstances.

Forensic examinations are still taking place at the scene, with a cause of death yet unknown and a post-mortem examination due to take place.

The 63-year-old suspect is being held in police custody.