Thousands of people have made a Christmas pilgrimage to view the latest piece by the elusive artist Banksy.

"Season's greetings" appeared this week on a garage's walls in Port Talbot - depicting a child in snow, which is in fact ash from a skip fire.

Volunteers protecting the piece said as many as 2,000 visitors have turned up - some in the middle of the night.

Banksy confirmed it was his handiwork when he posted a video on his social media Instagram channel.

The garage's owner Ian Lewis said he only had three hours sleep when news broke overnight on Wednesday that the graffiti had appeared.

Fencing has already been erected around the artwork by council staff, who have been liaising with Mr Lewis as they consider how best the work can be protected.

It is understood that acrylic sheeting will also be installed over the art to ensure it is further safeguarded.

"I am very pleased, I think it is a smashing bit of artwork. It is good for the town and I just want to protect it, and it is here for everybody," Mr Lewis told BBC Wales earlier in the week.

"I just want to protect it, and it is here for everybody," said garage owner Ian Lewis

However, previous Banksy works have attracted art dealers, vandals - and legal battles.

They include a long running dispute that ended up in court when one of the artist's pieces was dismantled in Kent and flown to the US.

'Art Buff' was eventually returned after a High Court ruling over the graffiti that was daubed on a wall in Folkstone.

Art critic Estelle Lovatt told BBC Wales that the latest offering at Taibach in Port Talbot was clearly valuable - though difficult to put a definitive price on.

Some of Banksy's work has sold for £1m - including the image of a girl with a balloon that was dramatically shredded as it went under the hammer at an auction.

Ms Lovatt says among the factors determining its worth are "who falls in love with it".

She also questions if its value would fall if the garage was removed, because Banksy meant it to be seen on the streets of Port Talbot.

"Regardless of its value, is that it brings people together, it brings communities together, and that's worth more than its weight in gold," she added.

She also said it would put Port Talbot on the map: "Banksy's fans don't know who he is nor care who he is and they are going to travel far and wide in order to see his work.

"It will increase Port Talbot footfall, the coffee shops and restaurants had better stock up because as people come, make pilgrimage to see this magnificent Banksy, they are going to need to be fed and watered."