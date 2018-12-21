Image copyright LDRS Image caption Contractors were seen arriving on site in November, prompting local protests

Opponents of a wind farm project in Powys have failed in a legal bid to stop work at the site.

Protesters wanted to extend an injunction restricting work at Hendy, near Llandrindod Wells, until all the conditions for permission had been met.

Powys County Council and a planning inspector had rejected the scheme, but the Welsh Government overruled them.

Hendy Wind Farm Ltd said all it had done so far was deliver machinery and carry out pre-commencement surveys.

Protesters had taken their legal challenge to Birmingham Civil Justice Centre on Thursday.

They had hoped the injunction, which allowed developers only to work on "steel fixing", would remain in place, until a judicial review of the Welsh Government's backing for the wind farm could be heard.

'Disappointed'

Jonathan Colchester, chairman of the Brecon and Radnor branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW), told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the decision was a "blow".

"We're disappointed as this means that the developers can go ahead and pour concrete into the site foundation in the new year," he said.

"We have been told that we should be directing legal challenges on enforcement issues to Powys County Council.

"We have sent them a pre-action protocol letter of intended legal proceedings and we shall now continue with that.

"The problem is, developers can continue to work until the judicial review is heard.

"And we may win that, but it's of no use if the wind turbines are already built."

Powys County Council has said that it has received the pre-action protocol letter and will be considering the contents.

A spokesperson for Hendy Wind Farm said: "As a responsible developer we are committed to maintaining a constructive relationship with the council and ongoing dialogue with key stakeholders and community representatives."