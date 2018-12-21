Road closed following serious crash near Pwllheli
Emergency services have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash near Pwllheli which has closed a main road.
Three cars were involved in the "serious" collision along the A499, close to the Penrhos Polish residential home, just after 19:00 GMT.
North Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Abersoch and Pwllheli were called while police said the road will be closed for "a considerable amount of time."
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
The accident is along the same stretch of road where a 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday.
Our crews are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the #A499 outside Penrhos Polish Camp #Pwllheli . The road is currently closed. Please avoid the area.— North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) December 21, 2018
