Image caption Andrew Davies: 'You have to condense page upon page of exposition down into the essence of what the characters feel'

From Pride and Prejudice to War and Peace, screenwriter Andrew Davies has made TV adaptations of classical novels as much a part of Sunday nights as cold roast butties or a bath before Bullseye.

His latest offering - a six-part dramatisation of Victor Hugo's 19th century Les Misérables - airs this weekend and adds another gem to an already glittering CV.

In a half-century long career, the Cardiff-born writer has penned well over 100 works across TV, radio, stage and print - including the first two Bridget Jones movies.

But despite picking up plenty of plaudits as well as Emmys and Baftas for his work, the 82-year-old credits his hometown as well as teaching career for playing a role in his successes.

"At school I suppose I was quite a naughty boy - always in detention - and I'd like to think I've carried a lot of that mischief into my writing," he smiles.

"It's a screenwriter's job to play with the audience's expectations, and sow seeds in their mind."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Characters Mark Darcy (Coling Firth) and Bridget Jones (Renee Zellwenger) were brought to life on screen by screenwriter Davies, who worked on the screen version of Helen Fielding's hit books Bridget Jones Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

The former Whitchurch Grammar School product, whose life is the subject of new BBC Wales documentary Andrew Davies: Rewriting the Classics, said he also thinks about his family home in Rhiwbina too.

"I hadn't been back to our family home since my father died, but when I dream, it's that house I'm seeing in my mind's eye, and it's often the setting for many of my creations in their embryonic stages.

"We'd sit around the kitchen table and encourage each other to create stories about our day.

"Embellishing them with our imagination was always far more important than sticking strictly to what had actually happened."

Image copyright Andrew Davies / BBC Wales Image caption Davies, who tied the knot with wife Diana in 1960, did not own a television until he was in his 20s.

Mr Davies left Cardiff aged 18 to study at University College London and after graduating he taught at two London schools before becoming a lecturer in English literature at Warwick University.

"I've always been a keen observer of people, and through teaching I learnt a lot about human nature and interaction," he recalled.

"Which is just as well, as I don't think I'm actually that good at writing plotlines.

"I'm much more interested in how people would react, and what they'd say to each other."

Mr Davies said it is these traits helped him "re-imagine" characters when working big and small screen adaptations of novels such as Tipping the Velvet and Vanity Fair.

However, he said he most enjoys working on his original ideas, the most famous of which is perhaps is 80's comedy drama A Very Peculiar Practice.

"Taking your own character from the glint of an idea in the recesses of your mind to coming alive before your eyes on the screen is the closest thing I can imagine to giving birth," he says.

"Although, it can then be quite difficult to hand it over to the actors and production team to develop further.

"I especially love creating challenging female leads. There's something very liberating and escapist about an 80-odd year old man being able to place himself in the mind of a girl in her 20s or 30s.

"My own mother was quite an interesting woman, and I think I explore a lot of her mind-set in my leading ladies."

Image copyright BBC Wales Image caption Not tech-ing it easy: Andrew Davies says he is already working on two new commissions for the BBC

But despite his octogenarian status, the father-of-two has no intention of slowing down.

"I've had two new hips this year and I'm feeling younger than ever," he says with a glint in his eye.

"I think it's about having something you believe in, something which excites you, you need that force to maintain your desire to carry on living and working."

Les Misérables airs on BBC One, 21:00 GMT, 30 December. Andrew Davies: Rewriting the Classics can be seen an hour later, on BBC Two Wales at 22:00, and on BBC Four at 22:05 GMT.