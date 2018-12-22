Image copyright Google Image caption It is the second crash in two days on the A449 road between Abersoch and Pwllheli in Gywnedd

A woman was killed an a man arrested after a three-car crash on one of the main roads on the Llyn Peninsula.

The A499 between Abersoch and Pwllheli remains shut after Friday's crash at Llanbedrog at about 19:00 GMT.

A local woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a driver of a blue Ford Focus fled the incident.

A 20-year-old man was later arrested in Pwllheli on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test.

North Wales Police have appealed for witnesses and any dash cam video footage.

"We are keen to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the manner of driving of the blue Ford Focus between Llanbedrog and Pwllheli," said Sgt Meurig Jones.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to the collision or anyone who may have had dash cam footage of the journey"

It was along the same stretch of road where a 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday.