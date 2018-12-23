Image copyright Google

A body has been found in a car park in Swansea Marina.

It was discovered in the multi-storey off Trawler Road at about 10:00 GMT on Sunday. South Wales Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers are working to identify the dead person.

Parts of the marina, including Slipway Road, have been cordoned off for investigations and forensic teams are at the site. Police said the coroner had been informed of the death.