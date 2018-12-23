Image copyright Google Image caption It is the second crash in two days on the A449 road between Abersoch and Pwllheli in Gywnedd

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a three-car crash.

The A499 between Abersoch and Pwllheli in Gwynedd was shut for 16 hours after a woman was died at the scene in Llanbedrog, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Police said the driver of a blue Ford Focus fled while a man, 20, was later arrested in Pwllheli.

He is due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates on Monday.

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, failing to stop following an accident and failing to report an accident.

The crash happened along the same stretch of road where a 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday.