Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Nurse Rebecca Louise died at the scene of the crash

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of mother-of-one by dangerous driving.

Nurse Rebecca Edwards, 34, from Llanberis, Gwynedd, died in a three-car crash in Llanbedrog on Friday.

Osian Hicks-Thomas, from Criccieth, faces charges of drink driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

He appeared before Llandudno Magistrates and was remanded in custody.

Mr Hicks-Thomas is due at Caernarfon Crown Court on January 14.

Ms Edwards' family said she was a "dedicated nurse" at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd and her "partner, daughter, family and friends were the centre of her life".