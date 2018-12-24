Image copyright Anglesey Column Trust Image caption The Marquess of Anglesey’s Column was constructed in 1817 to memorialise the first Marquess's role in the Battle of Waterloo

Plans to restore a 200-year-old monument have received a boost of £60,000 lottery funding.

The Marquess of Anglesey's Column, in Llanfairpwll, was built in 1817 to memorialise the first Marquess's role in the Battle of Waterloo.

The Anglesey Column Trust has received Heritage Lottery funding to work on a full application to fund restorative works, including a viewing platform.

It was closed in 2012 when the internal staircase was deemed unsafe.

Charles Alexander Vaughan Paget, 8th Marquess of Anglesey and chairman of the trust, said: "We're delighted that we've received this support thanks to National Lottery players."