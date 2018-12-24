Image caption Muni arts centre in Pontypridd was converted from a church and is a listed building

An arts centre which went into liquidation after years of financial difficulties will only close temporarily, an MP has said.

Owen Smith said "plans are already in hand" to reopen the Muni Arts Centre in Pontypridd, which announced it would close on Saturday, in a Facebook post.

The arts centre was taken over by a limited company and charity after it closed in 2014.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said it was also working to reopen the venue.

"Some of you have been in touch, worried at reports that the Muni has closed," Mr Smith, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said.

"I want to reassure you all that this will be temporary and plans are already in hand to reopen at the earliest possible opportunity."

Image caption Owen Smith, MP for Pontypridd, said he had been contacted by concerned constituents

Mr Smith said that the company running the Muni had had "longstanding problems", including with "poor governance".

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf council revealed it had "provided some short-term relief" to the company in November.

But after further financial assessments and a meeting with the company, the council decided it could not provide any further financial support.

The spokesperson added: "Given the importance of the Muni in Pontypridd, the council recognises the need to come to a new arrangement at the earliest possible opportunity and is already engaging with interested parties to ensure that the facility is able to reopen at the earliest possible opportunity."