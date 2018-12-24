Image copyright Google Image caption The premises have been targeted by vandals since it were last used in 2016

A community centre which has been closed for two years is set to reopen after being handed over to a charity.

The building in Bryncynon, in the south Wales valleys, has been targeted by vandals since it was last used in 2016.

It was taken into Rhondda Cynon Taf council ownership and the Bryncynon Strategy charity will use it for activities including youth mentoring and lunch clubs for the elderly.

A council report said the charity knew the challenges of deprivation locally.

The community asset transfer is part of the council's RCT Together scheme of working with local volunteers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It will allow the charity, based in a deprived area near Mountain Ash, to get funding to develop and refurbish the building.

An action group has been set up to judge how to best use and promote the centre.

The charity already runs a range of services in the community including its Growing Together Centre and The Feel Good Factory, which houses Taffy's Cafe.