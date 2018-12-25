Image copyright Wales news service Image caption This year's theme was superheroes

More than 1,300 swimmers braved icy sea waters during one of the UK's largest Christmas Day swims.

The Porthcawl Christmas morning swim is in its 54th year, and took place on Sandy Bay in Bridgend county.

Among those taking a dip were swimmers from the warmer waters of Australia and Dubai, according to organisers.

This year's chosen charity was Prostate Cymru and the theme superheroes. Secretary Lucy Jones said it was the biggest turnout in the event's history.

"It was incredible - the weather was lovely, not too cold, not much wind," explained Ms Jones.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption More than 1,300 swimmers took part this year, organisers said

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The event is one of the biggest Christmas Day swims in the UK

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Organisers hope to beat last year's achievement of raising £11,000

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Organisers say the bumper crowd was down to relatively warm weather

Image copyright @pcallstars2017/Twitter Image caption Brrrrr: Many went for the minimalist approach