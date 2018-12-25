Swimmers brave cold sea in Porthcawl on Christmas Day
More than 1,300 swimmers braved icy sea waters during one of the UK's largest Christmas Day swims.
The Porthcawl Christmas morning swim is in its 54th year, and took place on Sandy Bay in Bridgend county.
Among those taking a dip were swimmers from the warmer waters of Australia and Dubai, according to organisers.
This year's chosen charity was Prostate Cymru and the theme superheroes. Secretary Lucy Jones said it was the biggest turnout in the event's history.
- Christmas swimmers and runners explain why they abandon the sofa
- Christmas Day swims: Who, when and why?
- Wales' festive swims: Chills and thrills of Christmas dips
"It was incredible - the weather was lovely, not too cold, not much wind," explained Ms Jones.