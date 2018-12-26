Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Between 500 and 550 people are estimated to have began queuing in Cardiff for the sales

Hundreds of shoppers began queuing from as early as 01:30 GMT in Wales to snap up a bargain in the annual Boxing Day sales.

Bargain hunters braved the cold in Cardiff to be among the first to make the most of reduced prices.

One eye-witness said: "It was amazing to see so many people out so early."

Bigger discounts than normal are expected as shops try to make up for weak trading in the lead-up to Christmas.

In Cardiff, an estimated 550 shoppers began queuing in the early hours in Queen Street, more than four hours before stores even opened.

"The line of people was stretching all the way back to the Capital shopping centre," said Matthew Horwood, of Cardiff.

"I spoke to a few who go every year and had been there since 01:30 in the morning looking for a bargain. At least it wasn't raining."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Early-risers queued from 01:30 GMT

Average discounts of "at least 52% off from Boxing Day" have been predicted by management consultancy Deloitte.

Market researchers including Mintel and Springboard also expect big discounts.

"Yes, there will be further deeper discounts on Boxing Day, that's when it's all got to go," said Richard Perks, director of retail research at Mintel.