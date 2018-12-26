Denbigh: Rolling out the barrel for 60 years
Thousands of people turned up to watch the 60th annual Roll the Barrel Championship of Wales.
The traditional Christmas-time competition has run every year in Denbigh, Clwyd, since 1958.
Competitors must roll a beer cask around a square course on High Street in male, female, team and junior races.
Kevin Roberts, president of event organisers, the Rotary Club of Denbigh, said: "The event has stood the test of time and is a great social occasion."
An estimated crowd of 2,000 watched the anniversary event that has attracted competitors from all over the world.
Mr Roberts added: "The [barrel rolling] championship is open to the whole of Wales as well as a junior competition.
"It's very competitive and some people take it very seriously, especially with the veterans keeping a close eye.
"It's great to see faces you don't get to see during the rest of the year."
Volunteer Hywel Watkin said: "Sometime we get people from as far as New Zealand, Australia, Canada as well as a lot of people who are just home for Christmas.
"The idea is to try and get ahead at the start, then once you have done that, you have a good chance to win - a bit like in Formula One."