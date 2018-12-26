Image caption Competitors race in heats of four

Thousands of people turned up to watch the 60th annual Roll the Barrel Championship of Wales.

The traditional Christmas-time competition has run every year in Denbigh, Clwyd, since 1958.

Competitors must roll a beer cask around a square course on High Street in male, female, team and junior races.

Kevin Roberts, president of event organisers, the Rotary Club of Denbigh, said: "The event has stood the test of time and is a great social occasion."

An estimated crowd of 2,000 watched the anniversary event that has attracted competitors from all over the world.

Image caption The traditional event has become popular among residents and visitors

Mr Roberts added: "The [barrel rolling] championship is open to the whole of Wales as well as a junior competition.

"It's very competitive and some people take it very seriously, especially with the veterans keeping a close eye.

"It's great to see faces you don't get to see during the rest of the year."

Image caption Junior races take place on Crown Square

Volunteer Hywel Watkin said: "Sometime we get people from as far as New Zealand, Australia, Canada as well as a lot of people who are just home for Christmas.

"The idea is to try and get ahead at the start, then once you have done that, you have a good chance to win - a bit like in Formula One."