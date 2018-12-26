Pembrey Walrus Dip: Hundreds take icy plunge for charity
- 26 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of people in fancy dress plunged into the chilly waters off Carmarthenshire on Boxing Day.
The 33rd annual Pembrey Country Park Walrus Dip attracted swimmers in costumes varying from Santa to sumo wrestlers to Cefn Sidan Beach.
Since its inception in 1984, only two dips have been cancelled - one due to an oil spill, and another when the sea froze over.
Bathers raised money for various charities and good causes.