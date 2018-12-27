Image copyright Google Image caption The main arts building is Grade I listed

Plans have been approved to install solar panels on a grade I listed building in north Wales.

Bangor University will place 150 of the energy-saving panels on the flat roof of its historical Main Arts building on College Road.

The plans, approved by Gwynedd council, are part of a larger scheme to reduce the university's carbon footprint and to improve energy efficiency.

The university said the system offered a "great investment and opportunity".

It is estimated that about 41,400 kWh of energy will be generated by the panels, potentially saving 21.45 tonnes of CO2 per year.

In a statement, the university said: "The installation of solar panels increases the energy efficiency of the site.

"It will provide a source of affordable and clean energy for a period exceeding 20 years, with a payback in investment within half this time."

Image copyright Bangor University Image caption The panels will only be visible from adjacent university buildings

The building, designed by Henry Hare, was formally opened by King George V in 1911.

Council planning officers said any visual impact would be acceptable as the panels would be placed on the more modern portion of the building.

They would also be set back 1m from the edge and would only be visible from adjoining university properties, owing to the height and location of the building.

The work is expected to take two weeks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.