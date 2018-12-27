Five arrested after Neath hit-and-run crash
- 27 December 2018
Five people have been arrested after a man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Boxing Day.
The 23-year-old was hit outside a convenience store on Groves Road, Neath, at about 05:15 GMT.
He suffered serious injuries and remains in Morriston Hospital, South Wales Police said.
The force has appealed for help in tracing a small, light-coloured car - thought to be a silver Peugeot - which was driven away from the scene.