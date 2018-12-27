Image copyright Geograph/ John Lucas Image caption The development would have involved houses being built around the Grade II-listed Walker Fan House

Plans to build houses around a grade II-listed building of "national importance" have been rejected.

The development was planned for the former Wynnstay Colliery, Ruabon, but properties would have been built either side of the Walker Fan House.

This was constructed in 1902 to ventilate the pit.

Wrexham council has rejected the plans for six houses, saying there was "insufficient information" on how the monument would be impacted.

Historic environment service Cadw called the Walker Fan House of "national importance" for its potential to enhance knowledge of industrial practices.

It was constructed using red brick, with a fan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Developers said the work would cause no damage to it. Council officials raised concerns flood risks had not been addressed.

A decision notice added: "Insufficient information has been submitted with the application to demonstrate that the proposed new development and remedial works will not directly or indirectly impact upon the scheduled monument.