Image caption A consultation on the future of Ceredigion's public toilets runs until February

Business owners could be offered £500 to allow non customers use their toilets in Ceredigion.

Currently, the council operates 36 traditional public toilets, which are run by one full-time and eight part-time members of staff.

Due to budget cuts, it is looking at how it can offer more services in partnership and reduce other services.

It is running a consultation on toilets, with one possibility being an annual grant to businesses.