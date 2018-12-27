Ceredigion council may pay businesses to open up toilets
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Business owners could be offered £500 to allow non customers use their toilets in Ceredigion.
Currently, the council operates 36 traditional public toilets, which are run by one full-time and eight part-time members of staff.
Due to budget cuts, it is looking at how it can offer more services in partnership and reduce other services.
It is running a consultation on toilets, with one possibility being an annual grant to businesses.