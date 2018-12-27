Image copyright Google Image caption One of the five incidents happened on Bagillt's high street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after suspected arson attacks on cars in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said four vehicles were destroyed and another damaged in incidents in Holywell and Bagillt.

A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, assaulting an emergency worker and five counts of arson.

Cars were set alight between 22:55 GMT on Tuesday and 01:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The man from Holywell, Flintshire, was arrested after emergency services were called to the five incidents.