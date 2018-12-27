Begelly serious sexual assault investigated by police
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious sexual assault in the early hours of Thursday morning is being investigated by police.
It happened on New Road, Begelly, Pembrokeshire, between 01:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT.
Officers are looking for a man in his early 20s, who is slim with long hair shaved on the sides and ginger stubble. He was wearing a black coat.
Police made an appeal for people who had been out celebrating Boxing Day and may have witnessed the incident.