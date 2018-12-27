Wales

Begelly serious sexual assault investigated by police

  • 27 December 2018
A serious sexual assault in the early hours of Thursday morning is being investigated by police.

It happened on New Road, Begelly, Pembrokeshire, between 01:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT.

Officers are looking for a man in his early 20s, who is slim with long hair shaved on the sides and ginger stubble. He was wearing a black coat.

Police made an appeal for people who had been out celebrating Boxing Day and may have witnessed the incident.

