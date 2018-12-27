Image copyright Google Image caption The silver car used during the ram-raid was later found burnt out

Three men have been arrested after a ram-raid on a supermarket in Carmarthenshire.

A silver car, thought to be stolen, smashed into CK's supermarket in Pencader Road, Pontwelly, Llandysul, on Boxing Day at about 06:00 GMT.

Alcohol was stolen from the store and the car was later found burnt out near Pencader, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said three men had been held on suspicion of burglary, arson and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The arrested men are a 32-year-old from the Pencader area, a 47-year-old from Haverfordwest and a 47-year-old from Milford Haven.