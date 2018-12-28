Image copyright Powell Dobson Architects/Newport City Council Image caption The plans include about 13 shops and a public square

Plans to regenerate an area of Newport with 170 new homes and a shopping area have been submitted to the council.

An outline planning application has been lodged as part of multi-million pound plans by Newport City Homes to bring a "new identity" to Ringland.

A planning statement said regeneration of the centre was "essential" as it had become "very tired in appearance" and a "hotspot" for anti-social behaviour.

Six bungalows in Cot Farm Gardens, and Ringland Library, would be demolished.

A library would form part of a new neighbourhood hub.

A mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom homes would be built, with at least 20% affordable housing.

There would also be about 13 shops, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

"The new neighbourhood will be defined by creating streets that people feel safe in and enjoy walking along, public spaces that are of high quality and streets that are safe for pedestrians and give them priority over the vehicle," the planning statement added.