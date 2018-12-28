Image copyright Google Image caption CK's supermarket was broken into at about 06:00 on Boxing Day

Three men arrested following an alleged ram-raid on a supermarket in Carmarthenshire have been charged and remanded in custody.

CK's supermarket in Pencader Road, Pontwelly, Llandysul, was broken into on Boxing Day.

A 32-year-old from the Pencader area, a 47-year-old from Haverfordwest and a 47-year-old from Milford Haven have all been charged with burglary.

They were due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.