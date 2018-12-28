Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Boxing Day

A 29-year-old man has been charged with injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash, police have said.

The injured man, 23, suffered serious neck and leg injuries when he was hit on Groves Road, Neath, on Boxing Day.

The accused was due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court charged with failing to stop after a collision.

He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

South Wales Police said the injured man has since been discharged from Swansea's Morriston Hospital, to continue his recovery at home.

They added that the silver Peugeot 208 involved in the crash had been recovered.