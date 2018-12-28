Hospital worker charged with selling NHS laptops on eBay
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A health board employee has appeared in court charged with a £40,000 fraud.
It is alleged Neil Stephen Roberts, who worked at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, sold NHS laptops on eBay over a four-year period.
Roberts, from Tanyfron near Wrexham, was a desktop support technician for Betsi Cadwaladr health board at the time.
Magistrates in Mold released him on unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on 25 January.