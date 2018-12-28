A health board employee has appeared in court charged with a £40,000 fraud.

It is alleged Neil Stephen Roberts, who worked at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, sold NHS laptops on eBay over a four-year period.

Roberts, from Tanyfron near Wrexham, was a desktop support technician for Betsi Cadwaladr health board at the time.

Magistrates in Mold released him on unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on 25 January.