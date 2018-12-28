A40 in Carmarthenshire closed after serious crash
A road has been closed in both directions after a serious two-car crash.
The A40 in Carmarthenshire has been shut between the Abergwili roundabout and Nantgaredig.
The crash happened where the A485 joins the A40, at about midday on Friday. An air ambulance and fire crews were sent to the scene.
Traffic between Carmarthen and Llandeilo is affected, with drivers asked to find alternative routes.
Emergency Services are dealing with a road accident on the A40 between Nantgaredig and Abergwili - the road is closed and diversions are being put in place, which may cause congestion, please find an alternative route for your journey.— HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) December 28, 2018
