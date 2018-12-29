Man dies in 'rock fall' below Bwlch Y Saethau, Snowdonia
A man died following a rock fall on Snowdon on Christmas Eve.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) was alerted to the incident by walkers on the Pyg track but said details of exactly what happened were not clear.
A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to an area below mountain pass Bwlch Y Saethau but found the man had already died.
LMRT said in a statement the recovery of the body had been "highly technical and dangerous."