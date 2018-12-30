Image copyright Home Office Image caption Dhurim Bucur admitted assisting unlawful immigration into the UK

A man who tried to smuggle four Albanian men into the UK through Holyhead Port has been jailed.

Dhurim Bucur, 27, was stopped as he arrived from the Republic of Ireland on 28 November with the passengers who he claimed were Italian hitchhikers.

Bucur, who is Albanian but was legally living in London, admitted assisting unlawful immigration into the UK.

Border Force said he was jailed for 32 months at Caernarfon Crown Court earlier this month.

Deputy director of its immigration enforcement criminal and financial investigation team, Dave Magrath, said: "Mr Bucur and his passengers wrongly perceived Holyhead as a weak spot in the UK's border controls."