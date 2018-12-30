Image copyright Epic Retreats Image caption During a marketing campaign last year visitors to Wales were able to stay in boutique glamping pods

A sheep and beef farmer is hoping to attract tourists to his land in an attempt to mitigate any impact from Brexit.

An application for four glamping structures has been made for the land at Pen-y-Graig, near Machynlleth in Powys.

The move comes as subsidies from the EU are set to end in 2021.

These amount to about £350m a year in Wales - more than 80% of farm incomes on average.

A new system is set to be put in place before it ends, but the Pughe-Jones family said uncertainty was a driving force behind looking at other cash-streams.

They have applied to build two dome, a pod-type and tree house accommodation on their land.

Estate agent Roger Parry has helped draw up the plans and in an application to Powys council said the new income stream could counter losses from the reform of EU payments.

"The beauty and variety of the Powys countryside creates an attractive area for tourists," the plans state.