Image copyright Family photo Image caption Det Insp Terry Hopkins was based in CID at Barry

Tributes have been paid to a police officer who died on Christmas Eve amidst an ongoing battle with PTSD.

Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins worked for CID at South Wales Police and also had previously served in the Armed forces.

His family said the father-of-three loved his job - but he was "carrying a burden of the sights he had seen".

Colleagues described him as a fantastic detective and a fundraiser has since been set up in his memory.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Parfitt, divisional commander for Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan, said: "Terry was a fantastic detective - hard working and enthusiastic and a great ambassador for the communities of South Wales that he served.

"Everyone is totally shocked and devastated to hear of his death."

Tributes have also been paid by colleagues and members of the Police Federation, which said Det Insp Hopkins' death would also be felt by the local communities he served.

The officer had served with the 9/12th Royal Lancers from the age of 16 before joining the force, where he progressed to become a negotiator, his family said.

In an online post, senior officers said he had become "very unwell, suffering with PTSD" and that "we lost him on Christmas Eve 2018".

His family also said he was a "great supporter of the Armed Forces" and his death had "put into perspective what someone goes through mentally" after serving their country.

They hope an online fundraiser, for a PTSD charity, will create awareness of the condition and ensure his death was "not in vain".

What is PTSD?

An anxiety disorder caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events

Sufferers often relive the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks, and may experience feelings of isolation, irritability and guilt

They may also suffer insomnia and face difficulties concentrating

Symptoms are often severe and persistent enough to have a significant impact on a sufferer's day-to-day life

Source: NHS

