A 19-year-old man who died in a motorbike crash was known for his "sunny nature and willingness to help others", his family say.

Luke Batters, from Newport, died on Friday after the accident on Common Road in the village of Whitson.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mr Batters' family paid tribute to him, saying he was passionate about gaming and his motorbike.

"Luke was a tall, gentle, young man, known for his sunny nature and willingness to help others," they said in a statement.

"His two major passions were the global internet game, Eve Online, where he had many friends and was an accomplished player, and his Yamaha MT-07 motorbike.

"He took biking very seriously, taking a safe-driving course and learning best techniques from experts."

Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses of the crash, which took place at 11:15 GMT, and drivers to check any dash cam footage that could help with their inquiries.