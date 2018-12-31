Image copyright Robin Jenkins / Twitter Image caption Robin Jenkins said this was the moment an unseaworthy vessel with '32 terrified people' were rescued

A mission to rescue 32 people from the Mediterranean needs urgent help, says a Welsh campaigner.

Volunteer Robin Jenkins, from the Vale of Glamorgan, is on a Sea-Watch rescue boat that went to the aid of the stranded migrants off Malta.

Activists said their ship now has "nowhere to go" after being denied entry to European ports for eight days.

It has led to calls for the UK government to intervene. The Foreign Office has been asked to comment.

Mr Jenkins described on his Facebook page how he and the crew of the Sea-Watch vessel rescued the distressed group - including an infant - from an "unseaworthy" rubber boat on 22 December.

He claimed that "no European port is willing to provide shelter".

Image copyright Robin Jenkins Image caption Robin Jenkins has been involved in previous migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

The Plaid Cymru assembly member Leanne Wood said she has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to call for "urgent assistance" for the ship and those aboard.

"He is now in serious danger along with dozens of other people including children," wrote Ms Wood.

Earlier this month Mr Jenkins, founder of the international rescue organisation Atlantic Pacific, was praised by UK prime minister Theresa May after being given a Points of Light award for his Lifeboat in a Box project in Japan.

The UNCHR, the UN's refugee agency, said it remained "concerned" about the situation.