Police have broken up an illegal New Year's Eve rave in the mid Wales countryside.

Officers were called to the site near Tregaron, Ceredigion, at about 23:00 GMT on Monday, where a large crowd had gathered.

They broke up the event and stopped other people from entering the area, before officers spent the night there.

Natural Resources Wales said bonfires were burning at the rave and the clean-up operation would be "significant".

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers would remain in the area on Tuesday to reassure local people.

Ch Insp Amanda Diggens said: "This type of event causes considerable anxiety and distress to the community."

She added that appropriate action was being taken to disrupt and deal with the event, and said "we will investigate any criminal offences discovered."

Dai Rees, land management team leader from Natural Resources Wales, advised people to stay clear of the area while it was cleaned up.

"Our forests and countryside should be available for everyone to enjoy, but illegal raves cause damage to the environment and ruin it for other people," he added.