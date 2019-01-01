Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Wales Police are asking people if they can recall the incident

Police are asking for help after a man was found outside his flat with a broken neck in Caernarfon.

The man was found unconscious by a neighbour on North Road on 2 December - but almost a month later cannot remember what happened.

North Wales Police are now asking for help to find out what happened to the man.

PC Phil Davies said it was possible he may have been assaulted and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

"It is unclear at present how the man ended up there as he cannot recall what happened," he said.