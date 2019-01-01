Image caption The house has been sealed off by police while investigations are carried out

A woman's body has been found at a house on the edge of a lake in Gwynedd on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to the property on the shores of Llyn Tegid, near Bala, shortly before 5:30 GMT on Tuesday.

North Wales Police said a man was currently helping the force with its enquiries.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and the house has been sealed off while forensic officers examine the scene.

Temporary Supt Neil Harrison said: "A forensic post mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow to determine the precise cause of death and the coroner has been informed."