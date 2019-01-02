Image copyright Google Image caption Jade Daniels was attacked on Holt Road near the intersection with Montgomery Road

A woman was attacked in the early hours of New Year's Eve after being asked to share her chips.

Jade Daniels, 31, was walking home with a takeaway at about 01:30 GMT after a night out with friends in Wrexham.

Ms Daniels, who is 4ft 11in, was approached by a man on Holt Road who asked for a chip.

A woman with long dark hair, believed to be in his company, then hit the man before attacking Ms Daniels and seriously injuring her face.

North Wales Police said there did not appear to be any motive for the woman's actions.

Ms Daniels made her way home before seeking medical attention.

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said: "This kind of attack on a lone female late at night is thankfully a rare occurrence in Wrexham and it is one that we take very seriously.

"This was a vicious and sustained attack on an innocent and vulnerable young woman. Those responsible must be identified."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage has been asked to contact police.