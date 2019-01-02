Image copyright Richard Hoare/Geograph Image caption The woman was taking her puppy for a stroll on West Shore when they got stranded

A dog walker and her puppy had to be rescued by coastguards when they got cut off by the incoming tide during a visit to a beach.

The woman was walking her dog along West Shore in Llandudno, Conwy county, at about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Holyhead Coastguard said the pair were trapped on a sandbank by the rising tide, prompting 22 people to call 999.

A spokesman said they were rescued - shocked and with wet feet but unharmed - and the woman was given safety tips.